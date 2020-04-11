Bollywood Director Imtiaz Ali Shares Memory of his First Car, a Maruti 800, on Instagram

Bollywood Director Imtiaz Ali recently took to Instagram to share his memory of the first road trip that he had undertaken, and along with that, the picture also reveals that the director's first car was the Maruti 800. As per Imtiaz Ali, the photo was taken during his trip to Goa.

His post on Instagram reads, “my first car, it’s first highway run - to Goa! yeah, going down memory lane during lockdown 😊 #HappinessInLockdown… Thanks Tara for looking for the picture.”





In the post, when asked by a user about the hood of the car being open, Imtiaz replied, “This car had this issue, the Bonnet was always open, no matter what you did. It came open when I drove it from the dealer, and years later after I sold it off I saw it after a year on the street and the Bonnet was still open.”

In case you are wondering about which model year the car could belong to, then our guess has to be the model that was made from 1997. It was at this time Maruti 800 received a few changes in its design with the most prominent one being the new grille which placed the Maruti logo in the centre as opposed to the right side, which used to read ‘Maruti 800’ in the first-gen model. Another prominent change was the fact that this was the first time when the bonnet opener, which used to be placed on the outside over the bonnet, was replaced by an ejection button that was placed inside of the car.

The Maruti 800 was the first car of many and is regarded as the most influential car in the Indian automotive industry having sold over 26 lakh units during its 31-year run.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/imtiazaliofficial)

Also Watch:

