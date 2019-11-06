Bollywood Filmmaker Rohit Shetty Buys Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore
The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a front-mounted, 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp and 850 Nm of maximum torque at 2,250 rpm.
Rohit Shetty with his Lamborghini Urus. (Image source: Instagram/Lamborghini Mumbai)
Popular Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has added a brand new Lamborghini Urus to his garage. The Singham-director got hold of his new luxury SUV from Lamborghini’s Mumbai dealership following which the dealership put up an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers - @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed. #Lamborghini #LamborghiniMumbai #Urus #sincewemadeitpossible
The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a front-mounted, 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.
The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 kmph, it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m.
The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the centre console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and the Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage like the Miura, Murciélago and Countach. Urus also has characteristics that resemble that of the Aventador and some that are emotive of the Huracán.
