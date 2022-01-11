Bollywood Singer KK Trades His First-Gen Audi R8 For New RS5 Worth Rs 1.06 Crore

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK has bought himself a new Audi RS5. Ahead of this. The singer owned the first-generation R8 in a red shade with a black-finished blade before this which has been traded for a more practical option.

In terms of exterior, the new Audi RS5 Sportback comes equipped with matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, RS-spec black brake calipers, gloss-black single-frame grille with honeycomb inserts, 19-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, frameless doors, and LED tail lights. The model is available in eight colours that include Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green, Daytona Grey.

On the inside, the refreshed Audi RS5 Sportback gets Audi Drive Select with two RS modes, Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus, front sport seat with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and Alcantara upholstery.

Powering the Audi RS5 Sportback is a 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. The model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 250kmph. Also on offer is the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and the RS-specific sports suspension.

