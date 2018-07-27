Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic

Biker boys! A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular actors in India and that’s largely due to his unprecedented success of the Golmaal and Singham movies. Ajay Devgn, who is said to have spent years working with Rohit Shetty for movies like All the Best, Singham and Singham Returns, is now working on his next venture in London and it’s not a surprise that Ajay doesn’t want miss out any adventure even while he is not shooting as recently he was spotted on a unique 3-wheeled bike with his son Yug Devgn in London.The Bollywood star also shared his image sitting on the reverse trike-bike on various social media platforms and as the image went viral, there were a lot of questions among his fans and automotive enthusiasts regarding the unique vehicle.Made by Canada based Bombardier Recreational Products, the trike is Can-Am Spyder which comes in three different variants and the one Ajay got his hand on is the cruiser touring series of the model called the Spyder F3-T. The Can-Am Spyder is powered by a 998cc ACE 2-cylinder V-twin Rotax engine that produces a maximum power of 100 Bhp and churns out 108 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes with an option of five-speed manual transmission or a semi-automatic transmission.Although Ajay is not a bike person but he owns few exotic cars that can make any automotive enthusiast drool. Ajay Devgn owns a Maserati Quattroporte, BMW Z4 and many luxury cars including Land Rover.