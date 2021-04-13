Arjun Kapoor Buys Land Rover Defender 110 Worth Rs 89.60 Lakh; Here's All You Need to Know

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has been spotted driving his new addition to his garage - the new Land Rover Defender. Arjun Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi driving in the new Defender and as per a report, the Land Rover Defender that was spotted is actually the Land Rover Defender 110 First Edition model. Land Rover brought the First Edition of the Defender to India with two engine options - one with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the form of the P300 AWD and one with a 3.0-litre petrol engine in the form of the P400 AWD.

The price for the new car comes out to about Rs 89.60 Lakh (ex-showroom). It’s unclear from the photo as to which model Arjun Kapoor has got for himself. Land Rover India the all-new Defender in India in February 2020, at a starting price of Rs 69.99 lakh for the base Defender 90 variant and Rs 87.10 lakh for the 110 variant (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings of the two variants had commenced and it came to India via the CBU route available across five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition.

The new design has minimal front and rear overhangs improving the approach and departure angles. The new 4×4 gets an upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

On the inside, the new Defender gets innovative features including a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers.

As a result, the Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a loadspace behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380 litres when the second row is folded. The Defender 90 will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.

User-friendly features include practical touches and advanced technological innovations. Durable rubberised flooring shrugs off the spills of daily adventures and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions, providing a brush or wipe clean interior. An optional full-length Folding Fabric Roof provides an open-top feel. It also allows passengers in the second-row seats of the Defender 110 to stand up when parked.

Land Rover’s new purpose-engineered D7x (for extreme) architecture is based on a lightweight aluminium monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing perfect foundations for the fully independent air or coil-sprung suspension and supports the latest electrified powertrains.

The new Defender has been through more than 62 000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture has been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.

During development testing, prototype models have covered millions of kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub-40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10 000 ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

Permanent all-wheel drive and a twin-speed automatic gearbox, centre differential and optional Active Locking Rear Differential ensure it has all the hardware required to excel in the soft sand of the desert, the freezing tundra of the arctic and everywhere in between. Configurable Terrain Response debuts on new Defender, allowing experienced off-roaders to fine-tune individual vehicle settings to perfectly suit the conditions, while inexperienced drivers can let the system detect the most appropriate vehicle settings for the terrain, using the intelligent Auto function.

The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291 mm and giving the 110 approaches, break-over and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off-Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900 mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system.

A choice of advanced petrol and cleaner diesel engines ensure the new Defender has the power, control and efficiency for any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year providing the prospect of silent EV-only progress. At launch, the petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400, featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, customers can choose from a pair of four-cylinder types of diesel – the D200 and powerful D240.

New Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable. It introduces Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The next-generation touchscreen is intuitive and user-friendly, requiring few inputs to perform frequently used tasks, while its always-on design guarantees almost instant responses. In addition, the new Defender takes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology to a new level, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates.

