English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
Farhan Akhtar got the keys of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee from Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India.
Farhan Akhtar with his new Jeep Grand Cherokee. (Image: Jeep)
It seems like a season for the Bollywood celebrities to buy their favorite vehicles. After Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar and more recently Hritik Roshan, it’s now the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar – the director, producer, actor, musician, poet and much more, who has bought himself a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. Shared by the Jeep’s official Twitter handle, the images show Farhan taking delivery of the flagship Jeep product in India.
The 'Dil Chahta Hai' director got the keys of the luxury SUV from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn at a dealership in Mumbai. The FCA owned Jeep brand who started the India innings by offering Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, made quite an impact on the market with the Compass compact SUV.
Jeep is known to partner with celebrities and has a host of celebrities as customers. Actor Saif Ali Khan bought the more powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT last year, while actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar recently took deliveries of their respective Jeep Compass SUVs. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also gifted his father a Jeep Compass.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee competes against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and BMW X5, and is the most expensive SUV in the Jeep’s product lineup, serving as a flagship product. The Cherokee in India is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore!
The American brand also introduced a petrol version last year – a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol engine that churns out 286 bhp and 347 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has not disclosed which variant has Farhan Akhtar bought.
The tech loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with suede premium headliner, acoustic windshield and full side glass, Auto Noise Cancellation, premium Berber carpet mats and a Harman-Kardon 19-speaker, 825 amp music system with three sub-woofers.
Safety wise, the seven seater SUV gets a Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Parallel and Perpendicular Parking Assist.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The 'Dil Chahta Hai' director got the keys of the luxury SUV from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn at a dealership in Mumbai. The FCA owned Jeep brand who started the India innings by offering Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, made quite an impact on the market with the Compass compact SUV.
Stylish, multi-talented, and now a proud owner of the incredible Jeep® Grand Cherokee. We welcome @FarOutAkthar as he joins the Jeep® family. #OIIIIIIIO #4x4ever #JeepTime pic.twitter.com/iX8TCKKh2n— Jeep India (@JeepIndia) April 17, 2018
Jeep is known to partner with celebrities and has a host of celebrities as customers. Actor Saif Ali Khan bought the more powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT last year, while actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar recently took deliveries of their respective Jeep Compass SUVs. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also gifted his father a Jeep Compass.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee competes against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and BMW X5, and is the most expensive SUV in the Jeep’s product lineup, serving as a flagship product. The Cherokee in India is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore!
The American brand also introduced a petrol version last year – a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol engine that churns out 286 bhp and 347 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has not disclosed which variant has Farhan Akhtar bought.
The tech loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with suede premium headliner, acoustic windshield and full side glass, Auto Noise Cancellation, premium Berber carpet mats and a Harman-Kardon 19-speaker, 825 amp music system with three sub-woofers.
Safety wise, the seven seater SUV gets a Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Parallel and Perpendicular Parking Assist.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23