Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee

It seems like a season for the Bollywood celebrities to buy their favorite vehicles. After Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar and more recently Hritik Roshan, it’s now the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar – the director, producer, actor, musician, poet and much more, who has bought himself a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. Shared by the Jeep’s official Twitter handle, the images show Farhan taking delivery of the flagship Jeep product in India.The 'Dil Chahta Hai' director got the keys of the luxury SUV from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn at a dealership in Mumbai. The FCA owned Jeep brand who started the India innings by offering Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, made quite an impact on the market with the Compass compact SUV.Jeep is known to partner with celebrities and has a host of celebrities as customers. Actor Saif Ali Khan bought the more powerful Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT last year, while actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar recently took deliveries of their respective Jeep Compass SUVs. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also gifted his father a Jeep Compass.The Jeep Grand Cherokee competes against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and BMW X5, and is the most expensive SUV in the Jeep’s product lineup, serving as a flagship product. The Cherokee in India is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine that makes 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque.The American brand also introduced a petrol version last year – a 3.6-litre V6 Pentastar petrol engine that churns out 286 bhp and 347 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has not disclosed which variant has Farhan Akhtar bought.The tech loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with suede premium headliner, acoustic windshield and full side glass, Auto Noise Cancellation, premium Berber carpet mats and a Harman-Kardon 19-speaker, 825 amp music system with three sub-woofers.Safety wise, the seven seater SUV gets a Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Parallel and Perpendicular Parking Assist.