Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video

Jeep seems to be at the centre of attention when it comes to Bollywood these days. Recently, Farhan Akhtar gifted himself a Jeep Grand Cherokee and now, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gifted her make-up artist Shaan Muttathil a brand new Jeep Compass SUV on his birthday. It is also said that Jacqueline Fernandez took the advice from her ‘A Gentleman’ movie co-star Sidharth Malhotra on what would be the perfect car for this occasion.The Jeep Compass has been pretty much the turn-around point for Jeep in India as the car surpassed all expectations when it comes to the kind of response that was expected for the car in the Indian market. Not only is it the best-selling car by the automaker Jeep in India, it is also one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market right now.As per Shaan Muttathil’s Instagram post, he was going to spend his birthday working. Jacqueline asked Muttathil to make a video of her walking down to her car which turned out to be the very Jeep Compass which she intended to be as a surprise birthday gift. He said in his post, “I had no clue what an amazing plan you (Jacqueline Fernandez) had for me”.Although the Instagram post does not go on to show the car, a video on YouTube has been going viral which seems to be the continuation of the Muttathil’s Instagram video. In this video, Jacqueline can be seen walking towards the brand new Jeep Compass.The Jeep Compass is the American automaker’s 5-seater SUV offering which competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Mahindra XUV500. It is available with a choice of two engine options – a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 160 BHP and 250 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 170 BHP and a massive 350 MNm of torque. Whereas the diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the petrol engine is available with a choice of six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission setup.