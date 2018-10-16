English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been seen in a RZR1000 which is one of the most hardcore off-roading vehicles made by Polaris.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
Bollywood star Salman Khan in a Polaris RZR1000. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Pankaj Dubey)
Loading...
Polaris is known to make some of the most extreme off-road vehicles in the world and seems like it has caught the fancy of Bollywood star Salman Khan as he was seen in the Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai. In a social media post shared by Pankaj Dubey who is the MD of Polaris India and Indian Motorcycles and also the CEO and Director of Eicher Polaris, Salman Khan can be seen seated inside the Polaris RZR1000.

As per the post shared on Instagram, Salman Khan drove the Polaris RZR at the Al Ain region near Dubai and has a “great knowledge of automobiles.”



The Polaris RZR1000 in which Salman Khan is seated appears to be the White Lightning version which comes with a 999cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 110 horsepower and the drivetrain can be switched between all-wheel drive and two-wheel drive. The vehicle has a dry weight of 621 Kg, fuel tank capacity of 35.9 litres and a massive ground clearance of 343mm.

The cost of the Polaris RZR1000 White Lightning version is $17,999 USD which translates to about Rs 13.2 lakh.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...