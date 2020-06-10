Bollywood Star Sonakshi Sinha’s Almost New DC Avanti Sportscar up for Sale, Check Price Here

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is clearly quite fond of luxury cars. The actress already owns cars like DC Avanti, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, if a report published in Cartoq is to be believed, the actress’s red colour DC Avanti has been put up for sale. The report states that the car, which is in good condition, has been priced at Rs 24 lakh. Till now, the car has only been driven for 3000 kilometres and since the distance that the car has travelled is so less, the tyres are expected to be in good condition.

However, upon looking up this exact car on the used-car platform where it has been posted, evident from the watermark on the image, the car’s price and details seem to have been updated. Now, the car is listed at Rs 26 lakh and has been driven for 15,000 km.

The DC Avanti sportscar that reportedly belongs to Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: OLX)

The seller of the car has not shared details of insurance or servicing history. But, one can tell from the look of the car that it is new. There are no visible scratches on its stunning red body and no evident signs of rough usage can be seen on it.

The car is registered in Mumbai and is currently present there. Registration was done in April last year, making it only one year and four months old. The lush red car’s cabin also looks spick and span.

For the unversed, the DC Avanti is one of the first made-in-India sports cars. It is said that the four-wheeler has been designed to suit the Indian conditions. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 250 bhp and the car comes with a manual transmission as standard.

Also Watch:

