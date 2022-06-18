Bollywood Stars and Their Cars: Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and More Bring Home These Luxury Cars

Bollywood celebrities are known for their outrageous purchases be it swanky watches, lavish houses or expensive jewellery. But, when it comes to swanky cars, they make sure that their garage looks the best and has the latest ride parked in it.

So, from Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor – here is a list of celebrities who have recently made an expensive addition to their fleet.

Saif Ali Khan

Starting with Saif Ali Khan, the actor recently bought a Mercedes-Benz S450 which has a price tag of Rs 1.60 crore. Being an S-class sedan, the car is indeed super luxurious but also provides a powerful ride. It is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine that produces 367 hp of max power and 750 Nm of peak torque. In his new ride, Saif can hit 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds while clocking the top speed of 250 kmph.

Shahid Kapoor

When it comes to Shahid Kapoor, the star has reportedly shelled out more than Rs 2.80 crore to bring home a Mercedes-Maybach S580. Considered an epitome of luxury, the car gets a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine that can produce an impressive 503 hp of max power and 702 Nm of torque. With this much power, the luxury sedan can clock 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

Shweta Tripathi

Masaan fame Shweta Tripathi too has brought home a new ride. She also has purchased a Mercedes-Benz like Saif but it’s an E-Class instead. The sedan costs around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) and can reach 0-100 kmph in a mere 7.6 seconds. Under the hood, it has a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that has a max power output of 197 hp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The top speed of the vehicle is 240 kmph.

Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is too not far behind and recently invested in an Audi Q7. The premium SUV comes at a price of Rs 89 lakh and can hit the top speed of 226 kmph. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine with max power output of 231 hp and peak torque of 500 Nm.

Source

https://www.carblogindia.com/latest-cars-indian-celebrities-shanaya-audi-saif-mercedes/

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.