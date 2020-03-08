English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Drives Modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy With Off-Roading Kit

Salman Khan spotted driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. (Photo Courtesy: <a href=Cartoq)" title="Salman Khan spotted driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. (Photo Courtesy: Cartoq)" />

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan is known for his taste in cars and motorcycles. He was recently spotted driving a modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy that looks amazing.

Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently spotted driving the popular Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Maruti Suzuki Gypsy around Bandra in Mumbai. Salman, who is known for his interest in automobiles, was spotted driving the car after a long time.

The white vehicle had an off-road spec bumper, an electric winch, off-road spec bull bar, LED auxiliary lamps, aftermarket headlamps and a tow hook, among other modifications, as per a report by Cartoq.

The report added that the SUV seemed to be fitted with aftermarket mud-terrain tyres, which are far stronger than regular tyres. These will help the vehicle steer through rough stretches of road. The water-wading capacity of the car has been increased by getting a snorkel mounted on the driver’s side. Flared wheel arches were also seen.

Also Watch:

Although, it was not known whether the white Gypsy was owned by the Bhai of Bollywood. The report further said that John Abraham also owns a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

With the mileage of 14.8 kilometres per litre, Gypsy was loved for being lightweight and highly capable in terms of travelling across terrains. It was petrol-powered. The production of Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was stopped by the manufacturer last year for not being able to meet the new safety standards prescribed by the government.

