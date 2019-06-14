Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bologna Airport Has a Surprise for Auto Fans, Planes Will Now Follow a Lamborghini

Considering the fact that the Lamborghini’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese is only a few miles away from the airport, the move seems like a perfect decision for both the airport and the car makers.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Bologna Airport Has a Surprise for Auto Fans, Planes Will Now Follow a Lamborghini
Lamborghini deployed at Bologna Airport. (Image: Lamborghini)
Travellers to and from northern Italy's Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport will get to see a new addition on the tarmac. Passengers travelling through the airport will now be able to spot Huracan RWD “Follow Me Car”, designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini.

The manufacturers of the car took to their official Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "A Huracán RWD gets on the runways: it’s called “Follow Me Car”, and you can see it at the @BLQairport helping airplanes to takeoff with its new livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. #Lamborghini #HuracanRWD #Bologna #CentroStileLamborghini."

According to the makers, the rear-wheel driven Huracan LP 580-2 Lamborghini guides the planes to the runway and helps them take off. The car as a 580 horsepower V10 engine and can hit 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of almost 200mph.

The Huracan has been equipped with a set of special flashing lights, warning signs, and a radio linked to the airport control tower. Furthermore, the low body of the Huracan will allow it to slip beneath the wings and bodies of planes on the ground, should it need to get out of the way.

The RWD model also features new front and rear bumpers, bigger exhaust pipes, a set of rear grills and 19-inch Kari rims, which gives the Hurcan a more aggressive look.

Considering the fact that the Lamborghini’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese is only a few miles away from the airport, the move seems like a perfect decision for both the airport and the car makers.

