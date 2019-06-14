Bologna Airport Has a Surprise for Auto Fans, Planes Will Now Follow a Lamborghini
Considering the fact that the Lamborghini’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese is only a few miles away from the airport, the move seems like a perfect decision for both the airport and the car makers.
Lamborghini deployed at Bologna Airport. (Image: Lamborghini)
Travellers to and from northern Italy's Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport will get to see a new addition on the tarmac. Passengers travelling through the airport will now be able to spot Huracan RWD “Follow Me Car”, designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini.
The manufacturers of the car took to their official Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "A Huracán RWD gets on the runways: it’s called “Follow Me Car”, and you can see it at the @BLQairport helping airplanes to takeoff with its new livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. #Lamborghini #HuracanRWD #Bologna #CentroStileLamborghini."
A Huracán RWD gets on the runways: it’s called “Follow Me Car”, and you can see it at the @BLQairport helping airplanes to takeoff with its new livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. #Lamborghini #HuracanRWD #Bologna #CentroStileLamborghini pic.twitter.com/k4NSeqoURs— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) June 10, 2019
According to the makers, the rear-wheel driven Huracan LP 580-2 Lamborghini guides the planes to the runway and helps them take off. The car as a 580 horsepower V10 engine and can hit 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of almost 200mph.
The Huracan has been equipped with a set of special flashing lights, warning signs, and a radio linked to the airport control tower. Furthermore, the low body of the Huracan will allow it to slip beneath the wings and bodies of planes on the ground, should it need to get out of the way.
The RWD model also features new front and rear bumpers, bigger exhaust pipes, a set of rear grills and 19-inch Kari rims, which gives the Hurcan a more aggressive look.
Considering the fact that the Lamborghini’s hometown of Sant’Agata Bolognese is only a few miles away from the airport, the move seems like a perfect decision for both the airport and the car makers.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Fiery Tangerine Cape Outfit at an Event in Mumbai
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nostalgia and Our Enduring Love for Trains
- Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s