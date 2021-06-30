Bologna Airport in Italy Inducts Lamborghini Huracan Evo Supercar as Follow-Me Vehicle

Airports provide opportunities to observe a variety of strange and beautiful specialty cars but seldom do they provide the opportunity to glimpse a supercar. Travellers to the Bologna airport in Italy, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to witness a rather unique "follow me" automobile in the form of a 631-hp Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

The function of "follow me" vehicles is precisely what the name implies: they are employed to assist taxiing aircraft through difficult or unique maneuvers while on the ground, generally the ones that do not use regular taxiways or carry planes to less-used sections of the site. They are also sometimes used to transport personnel, emergency goods, or even VIPs.

Although utility vehicles or trucks are typically employed for such purposes, Lamborghini is not the only sports manufacturer to have supplied one: Hannover Airport in Germany previously utilised a Porsche Cayman S with yellow and black checkers.

Lamborghini has been providing follow-me vehicles to Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport for numerous years. As per Auto Blog, the most recent addition to the fleet is an all-wheel-drive Huracán Evo equipped with a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 producing 631 horsepower.

It is painted in a shade of green called Verde Turbine Matte and sports unique orange decals, a livery similar to that seen on the newest Evo-based Super Trofeo racing vehicle, which was shown earlier in 2021. Pilots want more than a flashy look to know where they are heading, thus the Huracán gets a light bar as well.

Lamborghini's most recent follow-me vehicle will remain in service until January 2022, so you could see it after arriving in Bologna. It's not usually out, but if it is, it's simple to recognise because the majority of the other vehicles on the road are little Fiat models like the 500 and the Panda. If you enjoy the airport car spotting, keep an eye out at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, where KLM still employs vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4s as service cars.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here