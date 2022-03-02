Boney Kapoor’s Toyota Innova Crysta Bathed in Curd, Milk by Ajith Fans at Valimai Premiere

South Indian cinema fans have always had a mad affinity for their favourite performers, from constructing idols of them to queuing up for their first-day-first shows. When famed film producer Boney Kapoor arrived for a premiere at a theatre in Chennai, one such unique incident took place.

Film producer Boney Kapoor was in for a crazy surprise when he arrived in a Toyota Innova, along with Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya, at a Chennai theatre for the premiere of his Tamil production Valimai. Starring Tamil superstar Ajith, the action thriller is breaking all kinds of records at the box office.

@BoneyKapoor car status after his entry into @RohiniSilverScr for #Valimai #FDFS Not a petrol car anymore. Its a curd car now. Lack of milk. pic.twitter.com/ZAFVoeUnA3 — Sivaprakash Velsamy (@sivareports) February 24, 2022

As Boney Kapoor’s car neared the venue, ecstatic fans welcomed him by pouring curd and milk on the whole vehicle.

The entire Innova was covered in layers of curd and milk in a matter of minutes. Fans attempted to express their admiration for the film and the celebrities who appeared in it. The Innova was surrounded by a large mob, which made it difficult for the celebrities inside to exit the vehicle. Boney Kapoor managed to get out of the car, wave his hands at the fans, and thank them for their support for him and the film.

Kartikeya probably has witnessed this type of crazy fan frenzy but this act left Boney Kapoor and Huma Qureshi amused.

The entire video quickly went viral. Many netizens voiced their ideas in the video’s comments section. While some thought it was ridiculous, others believed it was inevitable, given the film’s overwhelming love and appreciation in the days leading up to its release.

