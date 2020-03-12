Bookings Open For Upcoming New Hyundai Verna, to Get 4S Connectivity Features, 1.0-Litre Turbo Engine

Hyundai has opened bookings for the new upcoming Verna at Rs 25,000 in India. After revealing the teaser images of the car, Hyundai has also announced that the sedan will be getting the Blue Link Connectivity system, making it India’s first connected mid-sized sedan. This system was previously seen on the Venue and Kona, however, Hyundai is calling it as the Advanced Blue Link Connectivity system this time around. As part of this, the new Verna’s system will support smartwatch integration, and voice commands that can be used by simply saying “Hello Blue Link”.

The Hyundai Verna will be getting a total of 45 connectivity features. Here’s a list of what’s on offer.

New Hyundai Verna. (Image source: Hyundai)

The new Verna will offer BS6 emission norm compliant diesel and petrol engine options. There will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission which will also get Intelligent Variable Transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Watch:

