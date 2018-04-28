English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bosch Reveals New Tech to Drastically Reduce Diesel Emissions
Given how sales of diesel cars are currently declining across Europe, new tech solutions will have to be adopted pretty soon if the decline isn't to become terminal for diesel.
The new Bosch diesel technology undergoing testing. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The recent demonizing of diesel as a vehicle fuel has scientists and engineers working overtime to deal with diesel exhaust emissions and their effect on air quality. A new technology from Bosch claims it could cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90 percent.
Only a month ago a team at Loughborough University in the UK reported that it had developed something called ammonia creation conversion technology (ACCT), which it claimed could almost eliminate NOx emissions altogether. The challenge was how to make viable for automotive applications.
But this new turbocharger and airflow-management technology from Bosch appears to be much closer to coming to fruition.
Current European standards state cars shouldn't emit more than 168 mg/km of NOx and by 2020, that will be further reduced to just 120 mg/km in real-world driving tests, and 80 mg/km under laboratory test conditions.
However, Bosch's new tech goes far beyond that. For example, a diesel-powered VW Golf would emit just 13 mg/km of NOx in mixed driving conditions, as measured using the latest RDE paradigms.
The new Bosch diesel technology undergoing testing. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Even when driving in urban environments, where NOx emissions are often higher due to lower engine temperatures, the Bosch system in the diesel Golf emits just 26 mg/km.
Unfortunately, this isn't as simple as converting a production vehicle from a conventional engine to a 48-volt mild hybrid, as the system requires significant changes to the engine.
In fact, in the case of the Golf the changes were so significant the company refers to the vehicle as a "platform demonstrator."
Dr. Volkmar Denner, the chief executive of Bosch, said of the breakthrough at the company's annual press conference: "There's a future for diesel. Today, we want to put a stop, once and for all, to the debate about the demise of diesel technology." He then went on to add that the company was "pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible."
Although the system can't be retrofitted to old models, as it's based on already-existing components, the tech is available immediately, and could be relatively easily incorporated into carmakers' production projects.
Given how sales of diesel cars are currently declining across Europe, new tech solutions will have to be adopted pretty soon if the decline isn't to become terminal for diesel.
Also Watch: Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Only a month ago a team at Loughborough University in the UK reported that it had developed something called ammonia creation conversion technology (ACCT), which it claimed could almost eliminate NOx emissions altogether. The challenge was how to make viable for automotive applications.
But this new turbocharger and airflow-management technology from Bosch appears to be much closer to coming to fruition.
Current European standards state cars shouldn't emit more than 168 mg/km of NOx and by 2020, that will be further reduced to just 120 mg/km in real-world driving tests, and 80 mg/km under laboratory test conditions.
However, Bosch's new tech goes far beyond that. For example, a diesel-powered VW Golf would emit just 13 mg/km of NOx in mixed driving conditions, as measured using the latest RDE paradigms.
The new Bosch diesel technology undergoing testing. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Even when driving in urban environments, where NOx emissions are often higher due to lower engine temperatures, the Bosch system in the diesel Golf emits just 26 mg/km.
Unfortunately, this isn't as simple as converting a production vehicle from a conventional engine to a 48-volt mild hybrid, as the system requires significant changes to the engine.
In fact, in the case of the Golf the changes were so significant the company refers to the vehicle as a "platform demonstrator."
Dr. Volkmar Denner, the chief executive of Bosch, said of the breakthrough at the company's annual press conference: "There's a future for diesel. Today, we want to put a stop, once and for all, to the debate about the demise of diesel technology." He then went on to add that the company was "pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible."
Although the system can't be retrofitted to old models, as it's based on already-existing components, the tech is available immediately, and could be relatively easily incorporated into carmakers' production projects.
Given how sales of diesel cars are currently declining across Europe, new tech solutions will have to be adopted pretty soon if the decline isn't to become terminal for diesel.
Also Watch: Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know