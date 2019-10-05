Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bosch to Suspend Production for Upto 10 Days Across Engine Plants This Quarter

In August, the company had announced that it will temporarily stop production at its two plants during the month for a total of 13 days to "avoid unnecessary build-up of inventory".

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Bosch
A company logo on BOSCH building. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)

Auto components major Bosch on Friday said it will suspend production at its powertrain solution division manufacturing plants for up to 10 days per month during the third quarter (October-December) in order to adjust production to market demand.

"In order to align production with sales requirements, the company at its various plants belonging to powertrain solutions division would continue to observe no-production days ranging up to 10 days per month per plant during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal," Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In August, the company had announced that it will temporarily stop production at its two plants separately during the month for a total of 13 days to "avoid unnecessary build-up of inventory".

The company had suspended production at the Gangaikondan plant in Tamil Nadu for five days in August. It had also suspended manufacturing activity at Nashik plant in Maharashtra for eight days during the same month.

Earlier, the company had suspended all manufacturing operations at its plant at Bidadi for three days from August 1-3. In July, Bosch had suspended production at Jaipur and Bidadi plants for one day each.

Shares of Bosch on Friday ended 2.88 per cent down to Rs 13,165.75 apiece on the BSE.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
