Bosch Unveils New Sun Visor at CES 2020 to Make Driving Easier

Problems faced while repeatedly adjusting the visor annoyed Bosch group engineer Ryan Todd, leading to the idea of creating a sun visor. The idea of a sun visor struck him when he was thinking about what kind of television he wanted for his living room. One option was an LCD screen TV, which had properties to solve his sun visor problem.

Todd took the idea of LCD as it works on the principle of selective blocking of light. According to reports, Todd, along with a small team of engineers, including Jason Zink, a Bosch technical expert, started working on the idea of creating a sun visor, the obstructs glare and without blocking more of the view.

Bosch unveiled its product, called Virtual Visor, at the 2020 CES tech show in Las Vegas. Unveiling the Visor, Zink explained, “Virtual Visor is different than a traditional visor because it blocks only the part of the visor where the sun would be hitting your eyes, leaving the rest of the visor see-through so that you don’t have to wonder what’s on the other side of the visor”.

The Virtual Visor is different from the traditional sun visor in a way that uses a transparent LCD display. The new visor is fitted with a camera which monitors the position of the driver and where the sun might be falling into the driver’s eyes.

An algorithm then helps to determine which part of the visor should be transparent and which not. By choosing the part to block, the visibility in the system goes up by 90 per cent. Besides, it is a hands-free operation and requires no further action by the driver once it is turned on.

