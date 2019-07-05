Take the pledge to vote

Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze

Automotive aficionados have decided to take the Bottle Cap Challenge a notch higher and have made stellar use of their vehicles in executing the stunt.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
Bottle cap challenge. (Courtesy: BJBaldwin)
The latest trend going viral on social media is the bottlecap challenge which sees participants using their legs to kick the cap of a bottle off. While it may sound easy, the precision required to pull off the stunt successfully is not for amateurs. People from around the world have been attempting the challenge, with celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer, among others successfully executing the stunt.

However, automobile aficionados have decided to take the stunt a notch higher and have made stellar use of their vehicles in executing the stunt.

For starters, McLaren P1, a limited-production plug-in hybrid sports car used its giant wing to complete the challenge. (Spoiler Alert: This is a CGI video)

View this post on Instagram

#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted

A post shared by Iskander Utebayev (@bat.not.bad) on

Not only a McLaren P1, several other riders took to social media to post similar videos using automobiles as well.

Off Road legend BJ Baldwin, who had written "Meh. I think mines better," on the original McLaren P1 post too shared a video on Instagram highlighting the challenge, with the caption, "When the cap is too tight...@monsterenergy @toyotires #BottleCapChallenge #bjspec." The video has already garnered almost three lakh views since being posted.

BMW Thailand too took to Facebook to post something similar with their BMW4 vehicle.

SM Freestyle rider Arttu Stenberg, too shared a video of opening a bottle with the help of his bike.

The video, which has already received over a lakh views was paired alongside a caption, "This Is My Style #bottlecapchallenge," where the rider says he "got the idea of this stunt from @jasonstatham."

Blogger and founder of store 'Rolling Moto,' gave a hilarious twist to the challenge by succesfully removing the fuel tank cap of his dirt bike using his feet.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
