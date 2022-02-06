Bounce Infinity Becomes First EV Brand to Achieve Over 10 Lakh Battery Swaps in India

Bounce has registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network - Bounce Infinity. With this landmark, Bounce becomes the first Indian energy infrastructure company to achieve such an accomplishment in the country. The Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. Here, Infinity battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries.

Commenting on the achievement, Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “We are glad to announce that our battery-swapping network has achieved over Ten Lakh swaps and the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right. This is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce Infinity. Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety. Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionized the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India’s largest swappable battery infrastructure”. Our distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time. Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale.”

Bounce is amplifying its battery-swapping network in line with its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The scooter which was unveiled in December and comes with a ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market.

This pushes the claimed running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 percent compared to conventional scooters.

The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

