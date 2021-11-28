CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Bollywood
Home » News » Auto » Bounce Partners with Park+ to Strengthen Battery Swapping Infrastructure
1-MIN READ

Bounce Partners with Park+ to Strengthen Battery Swapping Infrastructure

Bookings for purchase begins the same day and deliveries are slated for early next year. This scooter can be booked at a nominal amount of Rs 499. (Image source: Bounce)

Bookings for purchase begins the same day and deliveries are slated for early next year. This scooter can be booked at a nominal amount of Rs 499. (Image source: Bounce)

Bounce and Park+ said it will set up more than 3,500 battery swapping stations across 10 cities in India.

Domestic smart mobility solution Bounce and app for car users Park+ on Saturday entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen the EV ecosystem across the country. Bounce and Park+ said it will set up more than 3,500 battery swapping stations across 10 cities in India.

“Our objective is to have our battery swapping stations to be within one kilometre of wherever you are and to enable this we have partnered with Park+," Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce, said in a statement.

This smart framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on December 2, 2021, with the ‘Battery as a service’ option.

RELATED NEWS

The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station. Similarly, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute.

Also Watch:

“Park+ is on a mission to revolutionise automotive users’ experience through a technology-enabled ecosystem of solutions," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+.

With this infrastructure in place, customers would not have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 28, 2021, 12:00 IST