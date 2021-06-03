Boys and Machines Launches New Pre-Owned Luxury Car Showroom in Telangana, 4th in India

Boys and Machines, a dealership specialising in pre-owned luxury cars, has launched their brand new showroom in Hyderabad. Located in the Banjara Hills locality of the city, the showroom will be the company’s fourth in India and mark its first foray in the lucrative South Indian market. The Hyderabad dealership spreads out across 3,500 square feet and will primarily focus on high-end sports luxury cars.

Employing 15 trained staff, it will offer customers the whole gamut of services from purchase and sale, financing options, insurance coverage and after sales support to hassle free RTO transfers, vehicle customisation and vehicle service assistance.

Mr. Akash Chaturvedi, CEO, Boysandmachines said, “I am very proud of how far we have come in such a short time. The new dealership in Hyderabad marks yet another milestone for our young company on its journey of growth. There is a huge and growing appetite for pre-owned luxury sports cars across India and with our presence we aim to offer a superior experience for customers trading in pre-owned cars. Our brand stands for customer service, quality, credibility and respectability. With the opening of our latest outlet customers in South India will now have a reliable high-end pre-owned sports car dealership they can rely on.”

Founded in 2020, Boys and Machines already has a presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, covering North, East and Western regions of India. The increasing numbers of inquiries and growing appetite for pre-owned high-end sports luxury vehicles in Hyderabad and South India prompted the company to establish a presence there.

With demand for pre-owned sports cars only growing, the company is focused on growing its presence across India and beyond the traditional sports car markets of Mumbai and New Delhi. Its aim is to expand its network to eight cities by the end of 2021.

