1-min read

BP Teams up With Tesla to Venture Into Battery Storage For Wind Farm

Tesla will supply the 212 kilowatts (KW)/840 kilowatt-hour battery at BP's Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota in the second half of this year.

Reuters

Updated:April 11, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
BP has teamed up with Tesla to build its first battery storage project at one of its U.S. wind farms as part of a strategy to expand its renewable energy business, the energy group said on Tuesday.

Tesla will supply the 212 kilowatts (KW)/840 kilowatt-hour battery at BP's Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota in the second half of this year. It operates 12 other wind farms in the United States.

Providing large-scale battery power to windfarms allows them to store energy when the wind is ample and make electricity available when demand is high, offering a crucial commercial advantage to an otherwise volatile energy source.

"Lessons from the project will enable BP to make better-informed decisions when evaluating and developing battery applications in the future," BP said in a statement.

"The project also supports BP’s broader strategy to invest half a billion dollars annually into low-carbon technologies, including projects within its established renewables portfolio as well as in new low-carbon businesses."

Several oil firms have already invested in battery technology. Norway's Statoil plans to use a battery system, called Batwind, with its Hywind floating wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

Vitol-owned VPI Immingham has developed a 50 megawatt, grid-connected battery portfolio in Britain.

BP estimates renewables could account for around 10 percent of global energy demand by 2035, up from 4 percent currently.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
