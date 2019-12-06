BPCL Commences Doorstep Delivery of Diesel in Noida, Launches FillNow App to Order Fuel

Entities such as housing societies, malls and industries who frequently buy diesel in bulk can now get fuel ordered at their doorstep with the help of an app. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched its first portable fuel station at Sector 95, Noida.

Reports citing sources close to the matter have suggested that the operation will expand to other locations as well and is aimed at helping industries and big institutions that won’t have to carry fuel in unsafe and unmetered containers.

Buyers can order fuel with the help of FillNow app that is currently available for Android as well as iOS platforms. However, one has to buy a minimum of 100 litres of diesel to avail the service. Once the order is placed, the delivery truck will reach the BPCL dealer with all the necessary information of the customer. Before the truck reaches the location, the customer will be notified through SMS and payment can be made both offline and online.

The company has collaborated with Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh petrol pump in Sector 95 which will supply the fuel. The fuel delivery vehicle in question is compliant to the latest Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation standards and has a mobile fuel dispenser along with a 4000-litre tank. It also features geo-sensing technology which will keep it locked till it reaches the location to be delivered.

