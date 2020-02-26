BPCL Fuel Stations to be Completely BS-VI Ready by March 1

As the country embraces for the new BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect on April 1, BPCL recent announcement comes as a sigh of relief to all the BS-VI vehicle owners in India. The state-owned fuel company has confirmed that its complete network of over 14,800 stations will be BS-VI ready beginning March 1.

Earlier in February, the country’s largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) claimed that more than 15,000 fuel pumps out of 27,000 in the country are now BS-VI compliant, while the remaining ones are expected to be compliant by early- to mid-March.

It should also be noted that the country's oldest refinery and also one of the oldest operating refinery in the world at Digboi was the first to produce fuel for the BS-VI norms. Indian Oil accounts for nearly half of India's petroleum products market share, with sales of about 90 million tonnes in the last fiscal year. The company has more than 27,700 fuel stations across the country.

State-owned OMC has invested around Rs 29,000 crores in upgrading the refineries to manufacture BS-VI fuel. While BPCL has invested over Rs 7,000 crore, Indian Oil Corporation has made an expenditure of around Rs 16,000- 16,500 crore. HPCL, on the other hand, has invested about Rs 5,000 crore for upgrading the refineries for BS-VI fuels.