BPCL Partners With Mobile Fuel Kart to Launch Doorstep Delivery of Diesel in Delhi-NCR

Bharat Petroleum Corporation limited (BPCL) has joined hands with Noida-based fuel delivery Start-up M Fuel Kart Pvt Ltd (Mobile Fuel Kart) for doorstep diesel delivery. On Monday BPCL retail head Mr. Rajiv Dutta and state head (UP) Mr. Rajeev Jaiswal inaugurated Mobile Fuel Kart to meet the growing demand of the city. M Fuel Kart Pvt Ltd signed an agreement with BPCL to offer doorstep delivery of high-speed diesel in Delhi-NCR.

The start-up has multiple mobile dispensers of capacity 6000 ltr and 4000 ltr which come with the same “Pure for Sure" assurance backed by latest electronic dispensing and geo-fencing technology and offers complete peace of mind to our B2B customers who need diesel for their stationery equipment and heavy vehicles.

M Fuel Kart has been recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for its work in the field of Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas Transportation Services.

On the occasion of the launch of mobile fuel Kart, Binod Singh, founder said: “As the e-commerce segment witnessed a significant growth during the COVID times, we felt that the fuel delivery at the doorstep will be extremely useful for the people. After a lot of mental excercise, we got our start-up ‘M Fuel Kart Private Limited’ registered under Startup India initiative."

“From today we are starting door step delivery in Delhi-NCR. Our aim is not to limit our doorstep fuel delivery service in metro cities only. We have plans to extend our service to smaller towns and cities," he added.

Mobile Fuel Kart provides benefits like in-time delivery, complete assurance of quality and quantity, secure and safe handling of products and more. Singh said, “M Fuel Kart will help the OMCs in enhancing their operational efficiency for its customers."

The start-up will cater to hospitals, malls, educational institutes, residential societies, office buildings, construction sites, concrete mixer plant, mining, factories etc. The fuel delivery start-up will be taking up the minimum order of 200 ltr through his mobile application www.mobilefuelkart.in or by phone call.

