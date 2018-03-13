Brabham Automotive Reveals Name, Engine Note of 1st Project [Video]  

Iconic automotive and racing brand Brabham has revealed the name of its first commercial project after announcing their comeback after decades of shutting operations. Brabham BT62 will be the name of the future Brabham Automotive car. Along with the name, the engine note was also revealed in a new clip from Brabham AutomotiveSince 1961, when Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac began designing and manufacturing cars, all Brabham vehicles have been given the prefix ‘BT’, in honour of the team’s founders, along with a chassis numbering code for each specific type of car.With its unveiling less than two months away, the all-new Brabham BT62 continues the lineage of the marque’s greatest and most memorable cars, from BT7, the first Brabham to win a Formula 1 race, to BT19, which made history in becoming the first car bearing its driver's name to win a World Championship; the radical, ground-hugging BT46B ‘fan car’, and BT52, the first turbo-charged car to win a Formula 1 World Championship.As the next to bear the legendary BT designation, the latent potential of the Brabham BT62’s engine note hints at a car that is inspired by Brabham’s historic racing pedigree and uncompromising and fearless determination to succeed.Reflecting on the significance of the name, Managing Director, David Brabham said. “I am thrilled to announce Brabham BT62 as the name of Brabham Automotive’s first project. With more than 700 racing cars produced since its inception in the 1960s, the Brabham marque boasts a remarkable heritage, so to see the first Brabham in 26 years wear the iconic BT designation will be a huge moment in our history.”Far more than just a concept or styling exercise, the Brabham BT62 has already been through a rigorous and extensive engineering programme and is nearing the end of an intensive testing process prior to its global debut.The Brabham BT62 will be unveiled on Wednesday 2 May 2018, marking the next chapter in the evolving story of one of the most celebrated and evocative names in motor racing history.