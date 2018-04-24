English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brabham Reveals Details and Teaser Image of New Car
The car is currently being called the Brabham BT62, and the teaser image shows it to be a low-slung model quite obviously inspired by race cars.
Brabham BT62 teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Brabham is a name that used to be synonymous with the very pinnacle of global motorsport, Formula 1. Now, after an absence of almost three decades, Brabham is coming back from the dead. David Brabham, the son of the company's founder Jack Brabham, already announced back in February a return to F1 was on the cards. But now it's been revealed a road car is also in the pipeline, and the company has revealed a teaser image and some details to whet our appetites ahead of a full reveal in a couple of weeks from now.
The car is currently being called the Brabham BT62, and the teaser image shows it to be a low-slung model quite obviously inspired by race cars. The thin LED accent tail lights are reflected in the extreme carbon fiber rear wing, which is unlikely to be purely aesthetic and therefore points clearly towards the car's performance potential.
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motocycles to its Summer Interns
Under the hood will be a 700 horsepower, naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8 engine, which will deliver the kind of performance and blistering lap times expected of a car with such a pedigree. The BT62 is set to boast a power-to-weight ratio of 730 PS per tonne, and will have a dry weight of just 972kg.
Thanks to its performance-optimized body and aggressive aerodynamic package, the Brabham BT62 produces more than 1200kg of downforce. Extra weight-saving and additional performance come courtesy of the BT62's carbon/carbon brakes, which are a current Formula 1 technology that was originally introduced to the sport by Brabham in 1976, and features six pistons front and rear.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
This year is the 70th anniversary of Sir Jack Brabham launching his racing career in Australia back in 1948, so production of the Brabham BT62 will be appropriately limited to just 70 units. Each car will carry a price of £1m ($1.4million) plus local taxes, before options, and orders are now being taken with the first deliveries expected to commence later this year. In addition, owners of a BT62 will join a Brabham driver development program which will give them the ability to fully exploit the performance of this vehicle out on the track.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
The car is currently being called the Brabham BT62, and the teaser image shows it to be a low-slung model quite obviously inspired by race cars. The thin LED accent tail lights are reflected in the extreme carbon fiber rear wing, which is unlikely to be purely aesthetic and therefore points clearly towards the car's performance potential.
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motocycles to its Summer Interns
Under the hood will be a 700 horsepower, naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8 engine, which will deliver the kind of performance and blistering lap times expected of a car with such a pedigree. The BT62 is set to boast a power-to-weight ratio of 730 PS per tonne, and will have a dry weight of just 972kg.
Thanks to its performance-optimized body and aggressive aerodynamic package, the Brabham BT62 produces more than 1200kg of downforce. Extra weight-saving and additional performance come courtesy of the BT62's carbon/carbon brakes, which are a current Formula 1 technology that was originally introduced to the sport by Brabham in 1976, and features six pistons front and rear.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
This year is the 70th anniversary of Sir Jack Brabham launching his racing career in Australia back in 1948, so production of the Brabham BT62 will be appropriately limited to just 70 units. Each car will carry a price of £1m ($1.4million) plus local taxes, before options, and orders are now being taken with the first deliveries expected to commence later this year. In addition, owners of a BT62 will join a Brabham driver development program which will give them the ability to fully exploit the performance of this vehicle out on the track.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke