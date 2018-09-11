English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
The instance is from South Africa, a country notorious for carjacking and the woman could have been the latest victim, had it not been for her presence of mind and bravery.
Woman prevents carjacking in SA. (News24)
Loading...
In a shocking video recorded on CCTV, a brave woman saved her car from getting carjacked with children inside the car. The video is from South Africa, a country notorious for regular instances of carjacking and the woman in the video could have been the latest victim of carjacking, had it not been for her presence of mind and bravery.
The Alberton resident in the video is driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV that costs Rs 75 Lakh in India (starting price) with her kids in the vehicle and can be seen entering her home. There’s a car following the woman and immediately enters the gates of the home just behind the Jeep, all of which is recorded on a CCTV camera.
What happens next could have left anyone panicked, but the driver kept her cool and not only saved her car, but also frightened the thieves so badly that they ran away. At least 3 robbers with guns in the hand came running towards the Jeep, with the fourth one still inside the other vehicle and started to bang the windows.
The woman driver reversed the SUV in speed, pushing the robbers’ car out of the gate. She didn’t stop there and moved her SUV in the forward gear, only to hit the robbers again with more impact, even though they were trying to flee. With the third hit on the car, the robbers left the vehicle and started to run on foot.
In an interview given to News24, she told that her daughter sustained minor bruises and the family has been receiving trauma counselling. "When I saw the video footage for the first time the following day, that's when I realised what I had done," she said. According to police, five suspects were apprehended for the failed robbery.
Our salute to this brave lady and a lesson to the fellow drivers here. If you have an SUV as big as a Jeep, use your car’s power to run away!
The Alberton resident in the video is driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV that costs Rs 75 Lakh in India (starting price) with her kids in the vehicle and can be seen entering her home. There’s a car following the woman and immediately enters the gates of the home just behind the Jeep, all of which is recorded on a CCTV camera.
What happens next could have left anyone panicked, but the driver kept her cool and not only saved her car, but also frightened the thieves so badly that they ran away. At least 3 robbers with guns in the hand came running towards the Jeep, with the fourth one still inside the other vehicle and started to bang the windows.
The woman driver reversed the SUV in speed, pushing the robbers’ car out of the gate. She didn’t stop there and moved her SUV in the forward gear, only to hit the robbers again with more impact, even though they were trying to flee. With the third hit on the car, the robbers left the vehicle and started to run on foot.
In an interview given to News24, she told that her daughter sustained minor bruises and the family has been receiving trauma counselling. "When I saw the video footage for the first time the following day, that's when I realised what I had done," she said. According to police, five suspects were apprehended for the failed robbery.
Our salute to this brave lady and a lesson to the fellow drivers here. If you have an SUV as big as a Jeep, use your car’s power to run away!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...