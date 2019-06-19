Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Electric Vehicles in India to be Exempted from Registration Fees, Government Pushes Green Mobility

The exemption of road tax will apply to all categories of vehicles – 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers sold in India.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:21 PM IST
Electric Vehicles in India to be Exempted from Registration Fees, Government Pushes Green Mobility
File photo of Nitin Gadkari
As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on 18th June, 2019, all electric vehicles are exempted from paying road tax for vehicle registration. The exemption of road tax will apply to all categories of vehicles – 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers sold in India. There will be no renewal fees for existing vehicles, while the new vehicles won’t have to pay the fees henceforth.

The notification says - “Provided further that, for the Battery Operated Vehicles as defined in rule 2(u); the items given at sl. no. 4 of the below mentioned TABLE shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark.”

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog, the think tank body led by CEO Amitabh Kant proposed for the sale of only electric vehicles in India starting 2030. The government is also planning to sell only electric three-wheelers from April 2023 and electric two-wheelers under 150cc from April 2025 onwards. The steps will be taken to reduce rising pollution levels in India.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
