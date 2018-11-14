Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked, Starts At Rs 2.34 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 prices. (Image: News18.com)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Twins in India and the prices of both the bikes have been leaked online ahead of launch. The price of the Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the price of Continental GT 650 starts at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). There are a total of 11 variants on offer – 5 for the Continental GT 650 and 6 for the Interceptor 650. The top of the line variant is price at Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India).The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is and Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The claimed top speed for both the motorcycle is over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a 12.5-litre capacity.