Brembo Celebrates 10 Years in India, Builds New Plant in Chennai

2018 is a very important year for the growth of Brembo operations in India, where the company works exclusively for the two-wheeled market, driven by the recent introduction of new safety regulations that require the use of higher performance braking systems on all small and large engine motorcycles sold in the country.In fact, in addition to celebrating ten years of production presence since the acquisition in 2008 of all the shares of the Indian KBX Joint Venture from Bosch, Brembo Brakes India - a subsidiary of Brembo SpA - today the company announced the beginning of work to build a new plant in Chennai for motorcycle braking system assembly.Brembo, which operates in India with the ByBre (“By-Brembo”) brand developed for the mass market and already boasting more than 50% of the market share in the two-wheel segment, anticipates further growth due to the Indian government's introduction of new legislation which, from next month, will make combined braking systems (with front disc and rear drum) mandatory for vehicles with engine displacement lower than 125cc, as well as ABS, which Brembo will integrate into its braking systems on all vehicles with engine displacement over 125cc.Construction of the new plant, which will be completed within the year and which falls under the 2018 investment plan of about €9 million that the company has launched for process expansion and innovation in the existing Chakan (Pune) and Manesar plants, will allow Brembo to further consolidate the quality of the ByBre brand products and technical collaboration with customers in the Chennai region.