Bridgestone Develops New Tyre Sensor Tech for Autonomous Vehicles

Tyre major Bridgestone announced on the development of new sensor technology for autonomous vehicles, which can estimate a wheel axle load and tyre wear conditions. Equipping tyres with smart strain sensors allows vehicle managers to remotely monitor information such as tyre air pressure, along with metrics pertaining to load and wear in real-time, a release said. Detecting a potential tyre-related issue before it occurs helps ensure that drivers and their vehicles are able to safely reach their destinations, it said.

As per the release, the sensor attached inside tyres measures the change in the strain that occurs when a tire makes contact with the road while in motion. The technology developed by Bridgestone incorporates next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the

the company said adding, in addition to tracking tyre inflation pressure and temperature, the sensor is able to measure the dynamic change in the strain that occurs when a tyre is in use.

A proprietary algorithm is applied to convert data gathered by the sensor into tyre load and wear information, which is then collected and sent to the cloud, the release said. The new technology measures strain, which is independent to speed and as such it is able to acquire

highly reliable data even at low speeds. This is an important differentiator, as autonomous vehicles are expected to be operated at a low speed for enhanced safety, the company said. The technology is also capable of recognising and tracking a wide range of tyre information in real-time, helping to identify conditions such as tyre tread wear.

By monitoring tyres and predicting maintenance issues before they occur, Bridgestone expects this technology to contribute to improved safety and productivity for fleets, as well as autonomous cars in the future society, the release said.

