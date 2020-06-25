Bridgestone India Launches 'Bookmyservice' Contactless Tyre Servicing in India

Bridgestone India has announced the launch of Contactless Tyre Servicing platform called ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’. The platform enables customers to take an online appointment in a few clicks. The planner will also allow Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets, which are necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgestone believes that as the country unlocks gradually, tyre servicing will be a need for many, due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing this necessary service, as they recommence the usage of their vehicles. Therefore, as an organization who prioritizes safety as a core value, Bridgestone India has developed this service, to ensure that the safety of its customers and partners is not compromised, while they purchase or service their tyres.

Online Booking can be made on the company's official website with a few simple steps. While booking, stores in the vicinity of the customers will pop up, and they can select their preferred store accordingly. Once booked, customers will get SMS with booking details, store details, and location of the store.

“Safety is our core value, and it reflects in everything we do, be it our products, services or the way we do business. We are committed to serving our customers, and channel partners as their needs evolve. As the economy reopens, our customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, this becomes an essential service for them. The safety of our consumers and channel partners is our top priority, and we aim to provide the right solutions, with the utmost ease. This initiative is true to our values as we enable our customers to avail our services in a safe environment” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director Bridgestone India.

“As the lockdown norms have been eased in many areas and vehicles are back on the roads, customers need tyre servicing and/or replacements. Contactless servicing ensures minimum waiting and a sanitized environment at the Bridgestone outlets. Bookmyservice not only enables the customers to plan their visits but also helps our dealer partners maintain social distancing norms in their outlets- ensuring safety for everyone.’ said Rajarshi Moitra Executive Officer, Consumer Business, Bridgestone India.

As this initiative will be promoted using digital platforms, the dealers will be at an advantage as they can now service the customers while adhering to safety guidelines.