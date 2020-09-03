Bridgestone India Launches Contactless Pick Up and Drop Service in 20 Cities for Tyre-Related Services

Bridgestone India has announced the launch of contactless pick-up and drop service which enables consumers to book a valet to get all their tyre-related needs and services addressed, without stepping out of their homes. The initiative also lets the consumers track the vehicles once they leave their homes to the time they come back. This includes services like wheel alignment, balancing or fitting new ones. The service extends to new purchases as well as existing tyres.

Rajarshi Moitra, Consumer Business Head at Bridgestone India said, “At Bridgestone, we are committed to serving society with superior quality. This is reflected through our offerings as well as in the services we provide to our consumers. In the new normal, customer and channel partner safety is our number one priority. Our contactless pickup and drop service is designed to ensure complete safety of our consumers, valet and channel partners with high standards of sanitization and social distancing. While our valet partners will ensure complete contactless and hygienic customer experience, additionally the valet will sanitise the car at delivery to ensure complete peace of mind and convenience for our customers.”

Initially, the service is being offered in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jaipur and Indore. The cities of Kanpur, Surat, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Goa will follow soon.

Also Watch:

Customers need to get in touch with the Bridgestone Select store to avail the service or they can book it through Bridgestone’s website.