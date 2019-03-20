English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Announced Brand Ambassador for Morris Garages India
The acclaimed actor – known for his stellar roles in various popular TV shows and movies, including Doctor Strange will be the face of the upcoming MG India brand.
Morris Garages India announces Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador. (image: MG)
Carmaker MG (Morris Garages) India has announced its association with the revered British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador. The acclaimed actor – known for his stellar roles in various popular TV shows and movies including Doctor Strange will be the face of the upcoming MG India brand. The company will start its operation with Hector SUV in India.
Benedict Cumberbatch commented on the association with MG brand, “I have grown up seeing and reading about MGB’s and MG Midgets, recognising MG as a classic and iconic brand. I am delighted to be part of the launch of the new MG in India with the MG Hector, which may well be a classic of the future.”
Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director and CEO, MG India, said, “As one of the most recognised and beloved cultural icons from the UK, Benedict has a lot in common with Morris Garages. He has, throughout his career, experimented with various types of roles across stage productions, TV shows and movies to push the bar ever higher, something which resonates with MG’s commitment to technological innovation. His social and philanthropic work, as well as his support for inclusivity beyond gender is also in sync with our core brand ideology of nurturing diversity. We are glad to have Benedict Cumberbatch as our brand ambassador to represent MG.”
