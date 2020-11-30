British Airways Air Hostess Offers Inflight 'Adult Entertainment', Probe Initiated: Report

As per a report published in The Sun, an unidentified British Airways air hostess allegedly offered in-flight 'adult entertainment' to flyers, creating an uproar in the aviation industry globally. Based on the report, British Airways has now launched a probe in the matter and is seeking to identify the staff member. The flight attendant worked as a prostitute during the flights and the revelations were made public recently by an investigative report published in the British daily.

According to The Sun, a spokesman of the British Airways said, "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims." As per the report, the attendant even sells her undergarments to the passengers and posts her pictures on social media to advertise the services that she provides.

The report claimed that the attendant posts pictures of her stockinged feet and legs and even teases that she wears no underwear during her flights. The attendant told The Sun's investigative reporter about her business model. She told that she sells her undergarments for 25 Pound sterling (approximately Rs 2,500) and the charges more if one wants to meet her at a hotel.

She further told the publication, "You will need to pay a securing fee of 50-pound sterling to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet, no negotiating. If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London)."

The attendant even has a blog, where she has written, "If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice."

While the attendant has deleted much of her social media posts, some of her followers are supporting her actions. "She is clearly prostituting herself and boosting her business by using photos taken on board BA planes. It is shocking dereliction of duty and not the image BA wants of its cabin crew," one source told The Sun.