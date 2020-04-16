British Airways' Airbus A350 Collides With Emirates Boeing 777 on Ground in Dubai

The first Airbus A350 aircraft in the British Airway’s fleet collided with an Emirates Boeing 777 in Dubai on April 14. Reports suggest that the A350 was being pushed back when it collided with the Emirates aircraft.

British Airways’ Airbus A350s are some of the newest flights in the carrier’s fleet which was delivered under a year ago in late July 2019. After today’s collision, the flight won’t be flying for some days as its horizontal stabilizer was damaged during a collision on the ground.

Despite several flights of the carrier that have been grounded, its oldest A350 is still under operation. In April alone, the flight has flown to Toronto, Washington, Tel Aviv and Dubai. Less than one year old, the Airbus 350 collided with an Emirates Boeing 777 on a pushback. According to the data from FlightRadar24, the aircraft was being pushed back to fly to London as BA106. The flight was due from Dubai at 01:30, to arrive in London at 06:15. Reports suggest that the flight was being operated as a freight flight without any passengers.

During the same, the aircraft’s horizontal stabiliser collided with that of the Emirates Boeing 777. Given the current situation of the aviation sector around the world, the priority to repair the two aircraft is still questionable. However, British Airways is speculated to be keen to repair its aircraft in order to bring it back to London.

