AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

British Airways' Airbus A350 Collides With Emirates Boeing 777 on Ground in Dubai

British Airways Airbus A350 collides with Emirates Boeing 777. (Image Source: Twitter/Airline Kitty)

British Airways Airbus A350 collides with Emirates Boeing 777. (Image Source: Twitter/Airline Kitty)

British Airways’ Airbus A350s are some of the newest flights in the carrier’s fleet which was delivered under a year ago in late July 2019.

Share this:

The first Airbus A350 aircraft in the British Airway’s fleet collided with an Emirates Boeing 777 in Dubai on April 14. Reports suggest that the A350 was being pushed back when it collided with the Emirates aircraft.

British Airways’ Airbus A350s are some of the newest flights in the carrier’s fleet which was delivered under a year ago in late July 2019. After today’s collision, the flight won’t be flying for some days as its horizontal stabilizer was damaged during a collision on the ground.

Despite several flights of the carrier that have been grounded, its oldest A350 is still under operation. In April alone, the flight has flown to Toronto, Washington, Tel Aviv and Dubai. Less than one year old, the Airbus 350 collided with an Emirates Boeing 777 on a pushback. According to the data from FlightRadar24, the aircraft was being pushed back to fly to London as BA106. The flight was due from Dubai at 01:30, to arrive in London at 06:15. Reports suggest that the flight was being operated as a freight flight without any passengers.

During the same, the aircraft’s horizontal stabiliser collided with that of the Emirates Boeing 777. Given the current situation of the aviation sector around the world, the priority to repair the two aircraft is still questionable. However, British Airways is speculated to be keen to repair its aircraft in order to bring it back to London.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,434,263

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,084,022

    +1,650

  • Cured/Discharged

    514,746

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,669

    +109
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres