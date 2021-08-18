British Airways Doubles Flight Services Between India and UK as Travel Demand Increases

The United Kingdom recently moved India from ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’ list allowing fully vaccinated passengers from India to enter the nation without getting compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. India was put in the Red List under the Britain’s traffic light system for international travel stopping all travel from India, and mandatory 10 days institutional quarantine for expats returning home.

With the new travel advisory, the demand on the India-UK route has increased multifold and British Airways on Tuesday said that it has increased flights between India and the UK. According to the airline, starting August 16, 2021, flight services have been increased from 10 to 20 per week.

The airline said that the decision came after the UK government moved India to “amber list" and the Indian government allowed UK carriers to operate additional flights, increasing the weekly cap from 15 to 34 per week.

British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to London, Heathrow.

Under the ‘amber list’ passengers must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory.

“These flights will not only reunite several people who have been kept apart from their loved ones due to Covid-19, but also provide convenient options to eligible students to connect to the UK and US on the airlines’ codeshare partner American Airlines."

The United Kingdom only approves and recognises vaccines that are being given in its country — Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech. And the list does not include the three vaccines being administered in India — Covishield (Serum Institute of India), Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) or Russia’s Sputnik. News agency PTI reported, Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is likely to be covered under this exemption.

With Inputs from Agencies

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here