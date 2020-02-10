Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Auto
1-min read

British Airways Flight Breaks Speed Record by Riding on Storm Ciara Winds

The BA Boeing 747-436 flight left JFK airport and arrived at Heathrow Airport in four hours and 56 minutes, beating a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 flight by one minute.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
British Airways Flight Breaks Speed Record by Riding on Storm Ciara Winds
Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The British Airways recorded the fastest New York to London flight after riding on Storm Ciara winds. It reached London's Heathrow Airport 80 minutes ahead of schedule. The Boeing 747-436 crossed speeds of 800 mph as it rode a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara, which has left the United Kingdom battered. According to Flightradar24, an online flight-tracking service, the flight left JFK airport and arrived at Heathrow Airport in four hours and 56 minutes, a minute earlier to a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 flight.

Both the planes surpassed the previous record of Norwegian Air Shuttle, which reached London Gatwick from JFK airport in 5 hours and 13 minutes in January 2018. Aviation consultant and former BA pilot Alastair Rosenschein told BBC that the flight reached a “phenomenal speed”. BBC Weather reported that the jet stream reached speeds of 260 mph, relative to the air, the plane was travelling slower than 801mph. The report added that despite travelling faster than the speed of sound, the plane would not have broken the sonic barrier as it was held along by fast-moving air.

Modern passenger aeroplanes generally travel at about 85 per cent of the speed of sound, according to Rosenschein. British Airways was quoted by BBC as saying that they always prioritise safety over speed records but their “highly-trained” pilots made the “most of the conditions” to take flyers to their destination “well ahead of time”.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram