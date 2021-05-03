British Racer Guy Martin Eyeing New Speed Record With His 860 Bhp Suzuki Hayabusa

Famous British motorcycle racer, Guy Martin is aiming to set a new speed record with his customised turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa that generates a maximum power of 860 Bhp. The regular Suzuki Hayabusa receives a 1340 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that delivers 190 PS of max power and 150 Nm of peak torque. The British motorcycle racer will attempt to break the existing speed record of 482.8 km/h in the United Kingdom

Guy Martin had been operating on the customised Suzuki Hayabusa for quite a while and it seems like the vehicle is ready to set a new ‘Standing Start One Mile Record Run’.

The specs of this special Suzuki Hayabusa haven’t been announced, but it is being speculated that this is the same vehicle on which Martin achieved a top speed of 434 kmph in the year 2019. The racer now eyes to go even quicker and has made ample modifications to his Suzuki Hayabusa bike in this regard.

Suzuki recently unveiled its new generation Hayabusa in India at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 16.4 lakh. What's interesting is that the first lot of the superbike which had about 101 units was sold in less than three days. Suzuki Hayabusa has a significant fan following in India.

The current generation Suzuki Hayabusa packs in a 1340 cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that churns out a maximum power of 190PS at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a six-speed transmission gearbox and also receives a quick-shifter as mentioned by gaadiwaadi.com.

The modified Hayabusa which will be used Guy Martin is expected to sport an 860 hp, turbocharged motor and some aerodynamic alterations to achieve maximum speed and stability. It is also being touted that the body kit featured by Guy Martin's Suzuki Hayabusa has been strategically developed in a wind tunnel specifically for the record.

