English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Brutal Head-On Truck Crash Proves Why Volvo Cars are so Safe, Driver Walks out Safe [Video]
A Volvo driver veered out of his lane without giving a proper signal or stopping for the oncoming traffic, resulting in an accident with a truck.
Dashcam footage of Volvo accident. (Image: Reddit)
We have shared numerous accidents from all across the world and each time, the reason of the accident comes out to be different from the other. Sometimes it’s the driver’s fault, sometimes it’s the fault of a pedestrian or some other car, and sometimes, it is the sheer bad luck. The question arises then, can you stop an accident from occurring? While safe driving and following traffic rules are one way to reduce chances of an accident, there is no foolproof method to stop an accident.
So what should one do to be safe on the road? The obvious answer is – Use the safest car possible! Sweden based Volvo Cars is one brand that promises to be the safest car manufacturer in the world. From innovating seat-belts to modern day radar based safety systems – Volvo cars are known for their robust built.
One person driving what seems to be a Volvo XC90 got saved by this very robust built quality. As seen in a video posted by a Reddit user, a Volvo driver veered out of his lane without giving a proper signal or stopping for the oncoming traffic. What happened next is a rude awakening for anyone involved in a distracted driving.
A car from behind with dashcam recorded the Volvo driver drifting from his lane and colliding with a big truck coming from the opposite lane. As evident, Volvo suffered huge damages and came to rest sideways on the road. The vehicle following with the dashcam did the panic braking, slightly hitting the wrecked Volvo.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri Interview!
What astonished the driver behind the Volvo and us also, is the fact that even after a head-on collision with such a big truck, the Volvo driver (face blurred) moved out unhurt, as per the video’s description on Reddit, which is no short of a miracle.
We are not sure what caused the driver to drift away from the lane. Probably he dozed off, or was texting while driving. But the fact that a small mistake can cause you your life is evident from this video. While it’s advisable to drive as safe as possible, we would also suggest to invest in a good and safe car too!
Also Watch
So what should one do to be safe on the road? The obvious answer is – Use the safest car possible! Sweden based Volvo Cars is one brand that promises to be the safest car manufacturer in the world. From innovating seat-belts to modern day radar based safety systems – Volvo cars are known for their robust built.
One person driving what seems to be a Volvo XC90 got saved by this very robust built quality. As seen in a video posted by a Reddit user, a Volvo driver veered out of his lane without giving a proper signal or stopping for the oncoming traffic. What happened next is a rude awakening for anyone involved in a distracted driving.
A car from behind with dashcam recorded the Volvo driver drifting from his lane and colliding with a big truck coming from the opposite lane. As evident, Volvo suffered huge damages and came to rest sideways on the road. The vehicle following with the dashcam did the panic braking, slightly hitting the wrecked Volvo.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri Interview!
What astonished the driver behind the Volvo and us also, is the fact that even after a head-on collision with such a big truck, the Volvo driver (face blurred) moved out unhurt, as per the video’s description on Reddit, which is no short of a miracle.
We are not sure what caused the driver to drift away from the lane. Probably he dozed off, or was texting while driving. But the fact that a small mistake can cause you your life is evident from this video. While it’s advisable to drive as safe as possible, we would also suggest to invest in a good and safe car too!
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad