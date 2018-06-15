English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Brutal Head-On Truck Crash Proves Why Volvo Cars are so Safe, Driver Walks out Safe [Video]

A Volvo driver veered out of his lane without giving a proper signal or stopping for the oncoming traffic, resulting in an accident with a truck.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:June 15, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
Dashcam footage of Volvo accident. (Image: Reddit)
We have shared numerous accidents from all across the world and each time, the reason of the accident comes out to be different from the other. Sometimes it’s the driver’s fault, sometimes it’s the fault of a pedestrian or some other car, and sometimes, it is the sheer bad luck. The question arises then, can you stop an accident from occurring? While safe driving and following traffic rules are one way to reduce chances of an accident, there is no foolproof method to stop an accident.

So what should one do to be safe on the road? The obvious answer is – Use the safest car possible! Sweden based Volvo Cars is one brand that promises to be the safest car manufacturer in the world. From innovating seat-belts to modern day radar based safety systems – Volvo cars are known for their robust built.



One person driving what seems to be a Volvo XC90 got saved by this very robust built quality. As seen in a video posted by a Reddit user, a Volvo driver veered out of his lane without giving a proper signal or stopping for the oncoming traffic. What happened next is a rude awakening for anyone involved in a distracted driving.

A car from behind with dashcam recorded the Volvo driver drifting from his lane and colliding with a big truck coming from the opposite lane. As evident, Volvo suffered huge damages and came to rest sideways on the road. The vehicle following with the dashcam did the panic braking, slightly hitting the wrecked Volvo.

Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri Interview!


What astonished the driver behind the Volvo and us also, is the fact that even after a head-on collision with such a big truck, the Volvo driver (face blurred) moved out unhurt, as per the video’s description on Reddit, which is no short of a miracle.

We are not sure what caused the driver to drift away from the lane. Probably he dozed off, or was texting while driving. But the fact that a small mistake can cause you your life is evident from this video. While it’s advisable to drive as safe as possible, we would also suggest to invest in a good and safe car too!

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
