Classic Legends has launched the BS-VI compliant versions of the Jawa 42 and Classic models. The brand that owns the rights to sell and build the Jawa brand of retro motorcycles in India and other Asian markets has also increased the prices of the BS-VI models by up to Rs 9,928. The least price increase is about Rs 5,000 on certain variants. The latest motorcycles, BS-VI Jawa 42 and Classic are available in single and dual-channel ABS versions and will begin deliveries from April 1, 2020. The starting price of BS-VI Jawa 42 single-channel ABS trim is Rs 1.6 Lakh while BS-VI Jawa ‘Classic’ single-channel ABS trim is for Rs 1.73 lakh.

In terms of specifications, both the Jawa 42 and Jawa Classic, are powered with the same 293cc, single-cylinder four-stroke engines. The engine gets liquid cooling, a four-valve head, twin overhead camshafts, fuel injection, and twin exhaust pipes. Power and torque figures are the same as the predecessor BS-IV trims. Peak power is at 27 Bhp while peak torque is at 28 Nm.

As per a report, the brand will start delivering Perak – India’s least priced Bobber, from April 1 2020, the bookings of the new motorcycle, which is priced at Rs 1,94,500 began a few months ago.

