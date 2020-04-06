AUTO

1-MIN READ

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Launched in India at Rs 1.03 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. (Image source: Bajaj)

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. (Image source: Bajaj)

The new BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 comes at a premium of just over Rs 10,000 over the outgoing version.

Anirudh SK
Bajaj has launched the 2020 BS-VI Pulsar NS 160 in India at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As against the outgoing model, the new version comes at a premium of just over Rs 10,000 that is mainly attributed towards the mechanical changes required to meet the new norms. On the cosmetic front, the NS 160 remains the same.

The updated 160.3-cc single-cylinder engine in the new iteration now delivers more power, rated at 17.2 PS at 9000 rpm and 14.6Nm of torque that is available from 7,250 rpm. As before, the engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.


The new engine ditches the old carburettor for fuel injection and delivers 1,7 PS more than the outgoing version.

In the domestic market, the NS 160 rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V that got its new emission compliancy last year itself. The motorcycle in its new avatar costs Rs 4,000 less than the NS 160. The motorcycle continues to be available in the same Fossil Grey, Wild Red and Safire Blue colour options.

Notable features that it shares with its elder sibling NS 200 comes in the form of a semi-digital instrument cluster and clip-on handlebars, black alloy wheels, split seat setup and halogen headlamps among others.

