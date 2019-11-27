BS-VI Compliant TVS Jupiter Launched in India at Rs 67,911

TVS has launched the BS-VI compliant Jupiter at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom) in India. The new BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) has been developed on two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to be launched with this technology. The scooter now delivers an acclaimed 15% more mileage and comes in a new colour INDIBLUE. It is equipped with front panel USB charger and mobile cubby space in addition to a tinted visor.

Commenting on this launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”

Launched in 2013, TVS Jupiter has always delivered exceptional value in terms of both features as well as riding experience. With multiple accolades to its name, it is also the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark, 30 months after its launch. Today, TVS Jupiter has a rich customer base of over 3 million customers. TVS Jupiter is presently available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande.

