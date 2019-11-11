Take the pledge to vote

BS-VI Compliant Yamaha FZ and FZ-S Launched in India at Rs 99,200

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI come with a Blue Core concept-driven 149 cc engine with a compression ratio of 9.6:1 and delivering a maximum 12.4 PS power and 13.6 N.m torque.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
BS-VI Compliant Yamaha FZ and FZ-S Launched in India at Rs 99,200
Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 Road Test Review. (Image: Anirudh Sunil Kumar/News18.com)

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. introduces the all-new FZ-FI (149 cc) and FZS-FI (149 cc) today in India, thus marking the first BS-VI variant rollout from the company in India. All colour models of both FZ-FI (149 cc) and FZS-FI (149 cc) will be available in the BS-VI line up. Additionally, FZS-FI (149 cc) will have two new colours – Darknight and Metallic Red. The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line ups in coming time.

Inheriting FZ’s legacy and signature styling, the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI comes with a Blue Core concept-driven 149 cc engine with a compression ratio of 9.6:1 and delivering a maximum 12.4 PS power @ 7,250 r/min and 13.6 N.m torque @ 5,500 r/min. The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI BS-VI version will feature single-channel ABS in the front wheel and front & rear disc brakes along with negative LCD instrument cluster and a single piece two-level seat.

During the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “Our commitment towards customers in India is underlined in exciting products and experiences by The Call of the Blue that stimulates a stylish motorcycling culture. As Yamaha reveals from its new product line up, the BS-VI compliant FZ motorcycles will be available across Yamaha showrooms from November 2019. FZ is an iconic brand and many motorcyclists have been brought up well from its cradle. This popularity served more concern to the company while planning for its BS-VI variant. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control and achieved to peg it around 2.5% higher, only to let FZ’s excitement stay unrestrained in India. The new BS-VI models in 150 cc are also expected to yield Yamaha’s strong presence in the deluxe class 2W category.”

The new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with ABS was introduced in India in January 2019. The new models were launched on the backdrop of The Call of the Blue, the new brand campaign launched by Yamaha in 2018. The company is looking forward to stimulating more excitement and sportiness in the Indian two-wheeler market by its new initiatives like The Call of the Blue that holds the promise of energizing the passion of motorcycling in India as per the global standards.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

