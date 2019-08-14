Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BS-VI Compliant Yamaha Two-Wheelers to Roll out From November, Could See 10-15 Per Cent Price Hike

India Yamaha Motor has announced that the company will start rolling out BS-VI compliant models of its vehicles in a phased manner starting from November 2019.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BS-VI Compliant Yamaha Two-Wheelers to Roll out From November, Could See 10-15 Per Cent Price Hike
India Yamaha Motor has announced that the company will start rolling out BS-VI compliant models of its vehicles in a phased manner starting from November 2019.
Loading...

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. Instead, the Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm would come into force from April 1, 2020, across the country. A three-judge bench ruled that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.

In light of the same, India Yamaha Motor has announced that the company will start rolling out BS-VI compliant models of its vehicles in a phased manner starting from November 2019. It also added that the imminent shift towards the new norms will subject the models to a price hike of 10 - 15 per cent on average depending upon the product features. The company, however, will standardize offsetting benefits in selected two-wheeler models like ‘Side stand switch’. This feature prevents the engine to start till the side stand is withdrawn completely.

"Yamaha team is industriously working to live up to the company’s commitment and it is quite likely that the BS-VI compatible Yamaha motorcycles & scooters will arrive in the market well before the recommended deadline of April 2020. To be precise, the company will rejig its line up with BS-VI compatible motorcycles and scooters in several phases starting as early as November 2019 for motorcycles and January 2020 with scooters" the company said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram