BS-VI Fuel Available Across NCR from Today, 6 Months Ahead of Country-Wide Deadline

Delhi has long been battling against pollution and the fight seems to come to an end as the entire NCR (National Capital Region) spanning districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will go green with BS-VI petrol and diesel from Tuesday, October 1. The move comes six months ahead of the deadline set for the country for switching to the new fuel. Almost 80 per cent of NCR, including four districts in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh's eight districts along with the city of Agra, had since April switched to BS-VI fuel and the parts which are remaining are expected to be covered in October.

According to a Times of India report, on September 30, Indian Oil, India's largest retailer, said 2,200 retail outlets of all the state-run retailers will commence selling BS-VI grade fuels in seven remaining districts of Haryana from October 1 to cover the entire NCR. The districts include Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat. Meanwhile, Delhi has switched to BS-VI fuel from April 1, 2018, two years ahead of the deadline set for the nation under the orders of oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Union minister's order came amid public outcry over poor air quality in the national capital on November 2017. The oil minister ordered state-run fuel retailers to supply BS-VI fuel to the National Capital Territory (NCT) from April 1, 2018, and introduced them in the NCR by April 2019. NCT refers to Delhi, while the NCR extends to neighbouring regions of the national capital and sometimes Sonipat and Bahadurgarh as well. The NCR accounts for 10 per cent of the total fuel sales in the country, consuming 1,05,000 tonne of petrol and 3,10,000 tonne of diesel in a year.

