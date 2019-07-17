Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020

Fuel retailers are looking to pass on the higher cost of producing Bharat Stage VI-compliant fuels to the customers.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
Fuel pump selling BS-VI fuel in Delhi. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Rajya Sabha that fuel conforming to stringent BS-VI emission norms has been introduced in the national capital to reduce air pollution. The Minister also informed the Upper House that sale of BS-VI compliant vehicles would begin in the country from next year. We recently checked a couple fuel pumps offering BS-VI fuel in Delhi and found the pricing of the regular BS-IV and BS-VI fuels to be the same.

"BS-VI compliant fuel is now available in Delhi and from next year BS-VI emission compliant vehicles will also be available," Javadekar said while replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour. The minister said that PM-10 level has come down in the national capital.

However, things might change from 1st April 2020, when the BS-VI fuel vehicles will be mandated. As per reports, BS-VI petrol, diesel to pinch more due to higher refining costs. Customers may have to shell out more for petrol and diesel as fuel retailers are looking to pass on the higher cost of producing Bharat Stage VI-compliant fuel, said two senior officials at the companies.

Till now, the use of BS-VI is not widespread and only a handful of vehicles in India come with BS-VI ready technology. With the sales of BS-VI vehicles becoming widespread next year, the production of BS-VI fuel will increase.

With Inputs from PTI

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
