BS-VI Harley Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod Now Available in Canteen Stores at Special Price

Harley-Davidson India has announced that the BS6-compliant Street 750 and Street Rod will be retailed at special prices through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for armed forces personnel across the country. As on date, both motorcycles will be on sale for the armed forces, ex-servicemen and their dependents in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.”



Prices for the Harley Davidson Street 750 is slashed down from Rs 5.34 lakh to Rs 4.6 lakh while the Streetrod gets a price reduction from Rs 6.55 lakh to Rs 5.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).